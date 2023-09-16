Fally Ipupa set to perform in Arua and Kampala

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Congolese singer and songwriter Fally Ipupa is scheduled to captivate music enthusiasts with two concerts in Arua and Kampala.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Next Media park in Kampala on Friday, September 15, 2023

Renowned for his unique musical style of blending Rumba and Soukous, the Grammy Award nominee is set to grace the stage in Arua on Friday, September 29, and later in Kampala on Sunday, October 1.

Fally Ipupa’s performances are renowned for their infectious energy and vibrancy. He has also passed the test of time as a crowd puller in the different countries that he has performed.

Joseph Fetaa (centre), head of products and channels I&M Bank (one of the sponsors of the concert) addresses journalists on Friday, September 15, at a press conference announcing Congolese singer Fally Ipupa’s performance in Uganda. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

With seven globally successful albums to his credit, his performance in Uganda will provide revellers with a first-hand opportunity to groove to some of his biggest hits, such as Un Coup, Maria PM, Aime-moi, You The Best, Likolo, Eloko Oyo, and Diamant.