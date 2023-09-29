Fally Ipupa ready to rock Arua and Kampala dwellers this weekend

Friday, September 29, 2023
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The wait is over; the main man is here, and everything is set.

Celebrated Congolese artiste Fally Ipupa is set to rock his Ugandan fans at two shows.

Fally landed at Entebbe International Airport at about 10:30pm on Thursday night, September 28, accompanied by a large entourage.

The global superstar, who started off as one of Congolese singer Koffi Olomide’s backup singers, held an exclusive press conference this morning, September 29, at the International University of East Africa.

Fally expressed excitement to finally be in Uganda, saying he is looking forward to giving his fans the best this evening, at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua, and at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Sunday, October 1.

Tickets for the Kampala show are going for sh150k (general), sh350k (VIP), and sh6m for a table of eight.

Vision Group and I&M Bank Uganda are the lead sponsors of the concerts.

Soukous and Rumba singer Fally will be performing his songs like such as Un coup, Maria PM, Aime-moi, You The Best, Likolo, Eloko Oyo and Diamant.

The genres are a way of life in Arua, probably because of their proximity to the DR Congo.

