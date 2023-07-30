Impressive turn up as Nabwiso premieres l“Karamoja” movie

Movie producer Eleanor Nabwiso on Friday at Acacia Mall premiered A movie titled “KARAMOJA” which was screened at Acacia Century Cinemax.

The Movie is about inter-tribal marriages between the Muganda Man and a Karimojong woman who both fell in love with each other but due to differences in cultures, their traditional marriage ceremony is on the verge of not taking place due to the elder’s disagreements.

According to Nabwiso, the movie intended to show people that it’s very fine for people to intermarry as long as cultural ethics, norms, and rules are well preserved and observed.

Nawab Shakarama(right) one of the main actors posing for a picture with the rest of his crew in the Karamoja movie after the screening at Century Cinemax Acacia on Friday 28th July 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Through the Development Grant by the Uganda Communication Commission of about sh130 million that Nabwiso won last year, she used the money to come up with a good concept and quality production of the movie.

“The Movie took us about 3 weeks to complete including the post-production, thanks to the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) that gave us the grant to have this wonderful Movie officially out to the public”. says Nabwiso.

Nabwiso Said that they choose to shoot some parts of the movie in the Karamoja region since they wanted to show a picture of the beauty and culture of the Karamojongs which most Ugandans have not traveled to.

She added onto say that they also wanted to portray Uganda as a tourism country by showcasing Kidepo National Park with all its nature and wildlife.

Housen Mushema(Second left) movie actor posing for a picture with his movie funs during the Premier of “Karamoja” movie at Century Cinema Acacia Mall on Friday 28th July 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

In Attendance of the movie premier, several movie lovers and movie actors came through among them was the main character of the movie Nawab Shakarama who acted as James for most of the entire movie casting production.

However, Evelyn Atim who acted as wife didn’t Show up due to some inevitable situations as said by Nabwiso.

A couple of Fashion designers also so showed up for the premier led by Mickydaddy and Joram Muzira.

Juliana Mweheire Director of Industrial Affairs Content Development at UCC applauded Nabwiso for the progress in the movie industry and assured her that with the quality of production and actors.

“Uganda’s Movie industry is going to move places and we as UCC we are looking forward to supporting the entire industry”.says Juliana

Nabwiso thanked her crew and also the movie lovers who showed up for the screening at Acacia Century Cinemax.

She went ahead to promise movie lovers that they still have more movies to unwrap before the year ends.