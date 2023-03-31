Faded producer Didi struggling for accommodation

By Hussein Kiganda

Faded music producer Didi known for producing songs such as Stamina and Super Power by Eddy Kenzo, as well as Mikono Wagulu and My Miss by Coco Finger, is struggling to have a roof over his head.

In a video that has gone viral, Didi is seen sleeping in an abandoned house on an island with no mattress or basic needs.

The producer narrated that he has tried to cry out to several musicians for help, but they have not come to his rescue.

“The situation is not good. I left Kampala and came to this island because life was not easy there. I got Good Samaritans that gave me a place to sleep, but there a few things that I do not have,” he said.

“I did so many songs and taught so many producers, including Baur and Madder Kays. I tried talking to most of the artistes that I worked for, but they would always tell me they will send me their managers. It’s now three years and I am not seeing any of them,” he explained.

On whether he ever invested his money, Didi said his investment was in artistes. He said he used to work for them for free with the hope that they would help him in the future, but they never did.

Didi discovered King Saha in Kigungu village in Entebbe on the shores of Lake Victoria and recorded his breakthrough song Signal. He also brought Gravity Omutujju from Kisubi and recorded for him Swagga and several other songs. Didi also brought Coco Finger on board. Coco Finger had been found by Emma Carlos who brought him to Didi and they recorded My Miss and Mikono Wagulu for him.

Didi made most of the biggest hits by Eddy Kenzo, Rema Nalumansi, Henry Tigan, Magla, among other artistes.

If all these artistes contributed sh1m for a new audio studio to him, Didi would get back on his feet.