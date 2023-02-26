Fabiola’s U turn on gold digging absolves Fatboy

By Ahmad Muto

For all those that thought her highly billed wedding introduction ceremony left her tamed, city socialite Anitah Fabiola went back to her old bag of surprises and picked the one topic that has seen her clash with folks online – gold digging.

On TikTok, she argued that a woman only has standards when she has been associated with gold digging atleast a few times. A stark contrast to the opinion she held of herself not long ago.

“If you haven’t been called a gold digger atleast 3x, then your standards are low,” she wrote on the Chinese short video app.

In 2021, angered online by a group led by media personality James Onen, alias Fatboy for branding her a gold digger, the two flexed. It followed the news about her engagement to Mark Ronald Mubiru that she shared online. “I said YES to my superman, my best friend and the man of my dreams. You know when they say that when you meet THE ONE you’ll know? That was my reality. I knew from day one that MY ONE had found me.”

Fatboy one of her loudest critics took a dig at her questioning her selection of words and the qualities she appraised implying it is everything the relationship meant to her: “He takes me to places I’ve never been, so I’ll do things I’ve never done. Notice she didn’t say he is intelligent, interesting, sensitive or caring, boy child are you listening?”

An angry Fabiola hit back at Fatboy, telling him her man didn’t complain, and infact enjoyed the fact that she is high maintenance. “Why do people keep saying I’m a gold digger? My fiancé loves and enjoys the fact that I’m high maintenance,” she wrote.

Fatboy wasn’t done, he retorted: “Anita, if your fiancé lost all his money or went broke, or even just decided to nolonger spend all the that money on you, would you still stay with him?” Fabiola didn’t answer but instead hit back at one other critic who claimed if Mubiru ran broke for like five months, she would be gone. She replied: “He is rich enough to afford all the best luxuries in the world. You can only dream.”

Given Fabiola lifestyle and relationship history, a section of the public perceived her time with Mubiru as one of epic exploitation the moment their relationship became public in 2018. The gifting and vacations, plus claims that Fabiola got him to shift from Lubowa to Munyonyo, the Mercedes Benz she was gifted in 2020 after she allegedly complained about a Toyota Harrier set tongues wagging.

However, she has now conceded that gold digging is quite the sport women should enjoy of suffer with low standard.

In 2020, she noted that money was her love language.

Fabiola and Mubiru got engaged in 2021, and she introduced him to her family in January this year.

