Fabiola’s friend D’Banj disappoints at Big Brother Titans premiere

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Anita ‘Fabiola’ Kyarimpa’s friend, Nigerian singer D’Banj, gave a lackluster performance at the launch of the maiden edition of Big Brother Titans reality show on Sunday, January 15, 2023, leaving fans in utter shock.

The Oliver Twist singer, who in the past openly celebrated his friendship with Fabiola, stalked her on Instagram, left comments on her photos and wished her happy birthdays no longer has the star power and command of the stage.

According to a section of Big Brother Titan fans, his performance was sub par and also, they are yet to figure out why the organisers zeroed on him at a time he has not been on the music charts. So they asked: Did they pay him or he paid the organisers to perform?

However, draped in black with his abs on display,  a section thinks he gave it 100% and deserves the respect for being one of the artistes that blew Nigerian music out from under the water and, therefore, deserves respect even when his performance or music is mid.  

Six years ago, Fabiola took to Snapchat where she shared a photo of a ring on her finger with the caption: “My D… he put a ring on it. I said YES”

Then 22, and close to D’Banj, her fans and followers were quick to conclude the Nigerian singer was the D. It came shortly after the socialite’s birthday where the singer fondly referred to her as a Kokolet: “A Special BD message to the beautiful and hardworking kokolet @anitahfabiola. May the lord Grant you favour and Grace as you add a new year.”

Fabiola actually got engaged to her boyfriend Mark Ronald Mubiru on his birthday in 2022 while on the Maldives Islands and had their Kuhingira (wedding introduction) ceremony just days ago.

Anita Fabiola and Mark Ronald Mubiru

The Kokomaster performed in Kampala in 2015 at Guvnor where he checked in with a 17-man crew, his management and a media team. Only 1,500 tickets were made available by the organisers that also erected a marquee on the street.

D’Banj’s bashing comes days after Fabiola’s other friend, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, got slammed for the same reason – delivering a terrible performance on New year’s day with singer Zuchu. The two were accused of not rehearsing, singing off key and stopping mid-performance to catch their breath.

Fabiola and Diamond’s baby mama, Zari  Hassan, nearly fought while co-hosting Miss Uganda finale in 2019 at the Kampala Serena Hotel after Fabiola called the latter Mama.

