Fabiola’s choice of language at kuhingira divides social media in-laws

By Ahmad Muto

First, Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) were wowed by city socialite Anitah ‘Fabiola’ Kyarimpa’s Kuhungira ceremony on Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Kigo.

The décor, her choice of outfit, and the gift of a red Mercedes Benz that she received from her man, Mark Ronald Mubiru.

However, they also had a bone to pick – choice of dialect.

According to social media in-laws, the man, Mubiru, is a Muganda and Fabiola is a Mukiga, so they expected a mix of Luganda and Rukiga, but heard little of that and a lot of English that they felt was unnecessary, and a drift far away from what should be a cultural event.

“Why was Anita Fabiola’s ceremony conducted in English yet she was introducing a pure Muganda well known as Mubiru? We’ve lost our local culture. This is wrong. Adoption of these Western norms is making us lose our local customs. Sad that even elders in Buganda are quiet about it,” tweeted @kirya_ug.

@serkime1 argued: “Why would one do okuhingira in a foreign language, moreover English? It’s a purely cultural event, full of connotations and phrases that are not covered or at least make no meaning in English.”

However, in Fabiola’s favour @Mukamakantorana argued that because of the two different cultures of the bride and the groom, English was very much appropriate to cater for that are not well-versed with some local dialects.

“You are forgetting that Anita Fabiola is a Mukiga and the ceremony is known as okwanjura & okuhingira. In fact, conducting the ceremony in English is to cater for those that don’t understand Runyankore-Rukiga.”

Fabiola’s relationship with Ronald is arguably her longest. The pair got engaged in November 2022 in Maldives, where they went to celebrate Mubiru’s birthday.

Fabiola shared the news with her fans, saying the man takes her to places she has never been and is, therefore, going to do for him things she has never done.

She called him her best friend, superman and man of her dreams.

At the kuhingira, she gifted Mubiru with a package she called small, but promised a bigger one – a set of twins.