Fabiola’s 15kg gomesi left her with cuts and bruises

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Anita Fabiola’s kuhingira gomesi was stitched locally off fabric weighing 15kgs. According to her, they bought it in Turkey while on a trip recently, and on the D-Day, it gave her trouble moving around despite looking stunning in it.

She has recounted that she woke up with cuts, bruises and chest pains from wearing the gomesi plus the waist piece that weighed 7kgs. Both had to be carried around in a suitcase.

“On our recent Istanbul trip, my hubby bought me this Dolce & Gabbana Crystal fabric (weighed more than 15kgs) plus this Pure silk fabric (used for kitambala also Dolce & Gabbana) and @kushonadesigners hand stitched it into a gomesi. It was so heavy to walk around in but it’s My absolute favorite. Thank you @kushonadesigners for my gomesi,” she shared.

Fabiola and hubby Mark Ronald Mubiru during their Kuhingira last week. File photo

She has also revealed that she will be keeping the gomesi for her daughters. Dolce and Gabana (D&G) is an Italian luxury fashion brand associated with class.

Fabiola’s Kuhingira took place on Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Kigo where she introduced her fiancé Mark Ronald Mubiru.  

