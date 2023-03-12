Fabiola, Uncle Mo to co-host ikon awards

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan actress and Beauty Queen Anita Fabiola and comedian Moses Kiboneka commonly known as Uncle Mo will be the co-hosts of the ikon Awards that will take place at Serena Hotel on the 25th, March, 2023

The ikon awards will be organized by The SAUTI plus Media Hub with the first edition themed “Dreaming with the Stars”

The organizers of the awards will use the event to recognize and reward outstanding efforts in the film industry across different categories, nurturing a spirit of entrepreneurship, enterprise and leadership among the youth.

They also intend to consequently encourage innovation, job creation and high-value businesses in the film industry, create a wider platform to advance film advocacy for issues affecting youth, influence policy action and create a networking opportunity for the nominees and partners.

Some of the celebrities at an iKon Awards retreat. File photo

By creating a platform for young people to showcase their craft through storytelling in the Film and Television industry it will provide an opportunity for Ugandan creatives to create globally appealing content to be appreciated both locally and internationally.

The founder of the awards, Humphrey Nabimanya said that the motivation behind the launch of the iKon Awards was his passion to see the industry (and Ugandan storytellers) get the recognition they deserve, and also highlighted the importance of storytelling in showcasing our different cultures, societies, and country.