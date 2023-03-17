Fabiola to host Miss Uganda grand finale

By Alfred Byenkya

Kezzi Entertainment has confirmed that the Miss Uganda grand finale will be hosted by Anita Fabiola.

The event will take place at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo in Kampala on Saturday, March 18, 2023

The beauty queen thanked the organisers for choosing her to be the host of the event for four consecutive years.

“Thank you to the Miss Uganda Foundation for trusting me with incredible honour for four years in a row. This is one of the biggest events in Ugandan showbiz and one girl’s life will change on Saturday,” Fabiola said.

The event will be used to crown the overall winner of the contest who will represent Uganda at Miss World 2023.

Twenty-one girls from the different regions of Uganda have been selected to participate in the grand finale.

They were selected after a month of regional tours that started on January 9, 2023 in West Nile before heading to northern Uganda, Fort Portal, Masaka and finally Kampala for the final pre-selection that happened on February 8 and 9.

The event is organised by Kezzi Entertainment and the Miss Uganda Foundation every year.