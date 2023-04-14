Friday, April 14, 2023
Explore West tourism campaign kicks off in high gear

by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Guests turned up in numbers for the Explore West tourism campaign that kicked off on Wednesday, April 12 and will running till Sunday, April 16.

Flagged off by Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the state minister for tourism, they set off from the Uganda Museum at 10:00am

The campaign has been organised by the Ministry of Tourism and its partners and the five-day event is aimed at boosting local tourism in the Western region of Uganda.

On the trip campaign were officials from the tourism ministry departments and agencies, Explore Uganda ambassadors and many others.

On the campaign, the revellers had a stopover at the Equator in Kayabwe and Lukaya on the Kampala Masaka highway before heading to Mbarara to view animals at Lake Mburo National Park and the long horned Ankole cows at Kimihingo Agro Tourism Farm next to Lake Mburo. 

Western Uganda is known for its stunning natural beauty, diverse wildlife, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant communities

Notable personalities like kickboxer Moses Golola, as well as comedians Patrick Salvado, Madrat and Chiko and Jjajja Bruce are part of the entourage that will keep entertaining the crowds during the various stop overs and the entire trail.

Day one was crowned in Mbarara with a stunning Explore West Night life Experience at Shooters Bar and Grill, where the team lightened up the party with performances by top western Uganda singer Ray G.

Next after Mbarara, Explore West on Thursday, April 13 moved to Mugaba Palace, Ankole Tea Estate, Kyambura gorge, Katunguru Bridge and finally made a grand entry into Queen Elizabeth National Park for a boat cruise and evening game drive.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent easing of the lockdown, Uganda had, through the Uganda Tourism Board, refocused its tourism market by targeting the local market.

At the launch of the campaign, Mugarra earlier this week said Ugandans have appreciated the country’s tourism potential and are now traveling more than the foreigners.

“We believe if this trend continues defiantly, we will be able to sustain this sector,” he added.

Today, April 14 will be crowned at Queen Elizabeth Park’s Tembo Canteen with a camp and comedy night. 

