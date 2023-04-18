Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Explore West tourism campaign ends amid excitement

by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko


The Explore West tourism campaign, organised by the Ministry of Tourism and its partners, kicked off on Wednesday, April 12 and ended with excitement on Sunday evening, April 16.

Several dozens of domestic tourists were part of the campaign, which was aimed at boosting local tourism in the western region of Uganda.

The State Minister for Tourism, Martin Bahinduka Mugarra, flagged off the team at the Uganda Museum in Kampala on Wednesday.

However, they set off for western Uganda on Thursday.

The team, which included social influencers like Patrick Salvado Idringi, Madrat and Chiko, Moses Golola, Dance Mamweta and Miss Tourism queens, had various stopovers like the Equator and in Lukaya, where they engaged with the community.

The revellers visited places like Lake Mburo National Park, Kimihingo Agro Tourism Farm, Igongo Cultural Centre, Ankole’s Mugaba Palace, Kyambura Gorge, Katunguru Bridge and later Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese on Friday.

At Queen Elizabeth, tourists went to Mweya Peninsular through the Katunguru gate before having a boat cruise at the Kazinga Channel and an evening game drive through the park.

Saturday was crowned with comedy meeting tourism in a comedy night special, where comedians Salvado, Madrat and Chiko thrilled the tourists who had camped at the park for the night. 

The team visited Katwe Salt Lake and had a flamingo viewing at Lake Munyanyange on Sunday and many more places before returning to Kampala.

According to the organisers, they are not ending with this Explore West and will be doing Explore Northern Uganda before June.


