Experts weigh in on whether fake online numbers can get artistes endorsement deals

By Hussein Kiganda

The question of whether an artiste’s success is determined by their online numbers has been a matter of debate recently.

Weeks ago, Eddy Kenzo claimed that numbers don’t lie while defending the success of his music compared to that of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

Social media numbers have become an important factor in determining an artiste’s popularity, with Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana, and Bobi Wine being the most popular in Uganda based on these numbers.

Do numbers matter?

While it is still unclear whether online numbers contribute to an artiste’s success, Spice Diana revealed that numbers attract sponsors and could lead to endorsements.

In one of her interviews, she said companies often research the reach of an artiste’s posts, the number of views, and engagements before giving them endorsements.

“When I have big numbers, I receive endorsements, and companies usually research the reach of my posts, the number of views and engagements with the posts, among other things,” Spice claimed.

She also mentioned that she strives to turn her social media numbers into viewers of her projects to get paid for the views.

Denis Wantate, the country director of Omziki Distribution, a music distribution company in Uganda, explains that authentic numbers are converted into finances. He says streaming sites give royalties to artistes whose music is used, and some of the money from monthly subscriptions and advertisers’ payments.

“Streaming sites give royalties because their music is used. They devote a share of their revenue to the payment of royalties. When users of these sites pay a monthly subscription to gain access to the music, and when advertisers also pay the sites for the exposure of their content to their customers, some of the money is given to the artistes,” Wantate explained.

What happens when numbers are inflated?

However, since numbers bring in cash, some artistes have reportedly resorted to inflating online numbers using technology experts.

Keem Fame Rich, an IT expert, confirmed that many Ugandan celebrities have taken the same measure, but says it’s not easy to identify who has inflated the numbers.

“It is very possible, but what I can say is that almost all successful people in the world have boosted their online numbers, and the same goes for Ugandan entertainers. It is, however, not easy to identify who has inflated the numbers,” Fame Rich told The Kampala Sun.

Wantate explains that online platforms do not pay for fabricated numbers because they can easily be tracked by their systems. He advises that one must use authentic means of inflation to reap off these numbers.

“There are those that use Robots (Bots) to boost numbers (views) but they don’t know that they don’t get any money for them (views). When you use Bots, it’s called streaming fraud, so you could be banned off the stores,” Wantate says.

“Kenzo creates social media and google ads because these are considered authentic since they drive real engagement, and people decide either to listen to the song or not, yet bots make the music have streams that are not real, thus fraud. This means Kenzo buys genuine views,” Wantate added.

Fame says he uses google ads to have humans follow, like, share or view his clients’ work.

“We combine various ads and get real people, so I believe my method is genuine,” he says.