Celebrity News

Expect me to be pregnant next year, new mum Chosen Becky assures detractors

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema 

Singer Chosen Becky has vowed to continue bearing children because she is in a loving relationship.

“Many women or artistes are looking for people to love them so that they can bear children. My man loves me plus our three children so there is no reason why I should not give birth when my fertility system is okay. Even next year, do not get surprised when I give birth,“ she assured during an interview with Urban TV at fellow singer Mudra’s birthday in Ntinda, a city suburb, on October 11, 2023.

Detractors had accused the Bankuza singer, real name Rebecca Kwikiriza, of having another child too soon.

She bragged that even while pregnant, she still does music.

“Those people who say you cannot get pregnant and manage music, that your career will slow down are lying. With my husband’s support, I do good music,” she said.

Chosen Becky gave birth in September to a baby boy by social media influencer Dictator Amir. They had their first son in May 2020. Chosen also has a child from a previous relationship.

Amir and Becky have been in a relationship for four years and during Mudra’s birthday party, they promised to have a wedding soon.

