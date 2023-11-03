Exiled playwright Seremba to grace Kampala theatre festival 2023

By Alfred Byenkya

The organisers of the Kampala International Theatre Festival 2023 have unveiled a plan that they say will make the festival more exciting this year.

The festival is a 3-day festival that will take place on November 22nd, 23rd, and 24th in three different locations, namely the National Theatre, Motiv, and Ndere Centre.

The annual festival was launched in November 2014 by the Tebere Arts Foundation as a platform to develop professionalism among East African theatre practitioners,connect the East African Theatre, make communities with one another, and also develop new audiences by supporting and facilitating the creation and presentation of the best and most relevant theatre productions.

Previous editions of this event in Uganda featured productions and readings by many East African artists, and their projects received support from the Sun Dance Institute over the years.

Comedian Kenneth Kimuli, aka Pablo,one of the promoters of the event, told Kampala Sun that the event is back and asked Kampala Theatre lovers to prepare to see the best entertainment during the three days of the festival.

He says the festival will feature guest artists and performers from different African countries.

“Other performers that we have invited to be part of the three festivals include George Seremba, a self-exiled Ugandan actor who fled to Canada after surviving gunshots on December 10, 1980,” he said.

Pablo says this man has been invited to be part of the festival because he has a lot to share with the actors and performers that will be part of the event.

According to internet sources,his stage plays were the reason why he was about to be killed during the regime of the late Idi Amin Dada but sought refugee status in Kenya before going to Canada until today.

He has organised a charity concert at the Serena Hotel on December 7, 2023, where he will be celebrating 20 years of being in the comedy industry.

“Part of the money from the event will go towards supporting the Enganjani Foundation,a non-profit organisation that looks after girls that have been affected by teenage pregnancies in Tooro Kingdom,” he said.

He said the 20 years of being a comedian have given him a lot of opportunities, despite being in a challenging industry that is not regulated by the government.