Thursday, January 19, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into ‘supplements’ after Vialli and Mihajlovic deaths
World News

Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into ‘supplements’ after Vialli and Mihajlovic deaths

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Former Italy international Dino Baggio has asked for an investigation to be carried out on substances administered to players of his generation after the recent deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic.
 
In an interview with the Gazzetta Della Sport published on Wednesday, former Juventus, Parma, and Lazio midfielder Baggio, 51, said he was worried about the effects of legal supplements given to footballers during the 1990s.
 
He also cleared up widespread reports that he had said in a television interview on Tuesday that players were doped during the 1990s, saying he had expressed himself badly when talking about what he describes as rigorous anti-doping controls.
 
“Team doctors couldn’t dope us, we were checked every three or four days,” Baggio said.
 
“No, I simply want to know from scientists if the supplements we took could cause problems in our bodies over the long term.”
 
Baggio, who made his comments after former Italy striker Vialli and Serbian great Sinisa Mihajlovic passed away in the last few weeks, said the substances he spoke about are “sold at chemists today” and simply helped players recover from physical efforts.
 
Vialli lost a long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 58 earlier this month, while Mihajlovic died of leukemia at 53 in December.
 
“My reasoning comes from the pain that I’m suffering for the deaths of Vialli, who I always considered a friend and who helped me a lot, of Mihajlovic, and lots of others who played like me in the 1990s,” said Baggio.
 
“There are too many who have left us, and I think we need to investigate the pharmaceutical products taken in that period.” “Maybe there’s nothing to it, maybe we’ll find something out.”

You may also like

Uganda beats Senegal in CHAN football game

Donald Trump asks Facebook to restore his account

The pregnant women smuggling Europe’s cocaine in their guts

Actor Idris Elba advocates for small farmers

LeBron James passes historic 38,000-point mark but Lakers lose again

Harry tell-all book ‘Spare’ sells record 1.4m copies on day one

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Four dinosaur species found in Chilean valley for first time – study

Second coming of once-banned conspiracy theorists after Twitter amnesty

After months of hype, Prince Harry’s memoir goes on sale

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.