Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into ‘supplements’ after Vialli and Mihajlovic deaths

AFP

Former Italy international Dino Baggio has asked for an investigation to be carried out on substances administered to players of his generation after the recent deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic.



In an interview with the Gazzetta Della Sport published on Wednesday, former Juventus, Parma, and Lazio midfielder Baggio, 51, said he was worried about the effects of legal supplements given to footballers during the 1990s.



He also cleared up widespread reports that he had said in a television interview on Tuesday that players were doped during the 1990s, saying he had expressed himself badly when talking about what he describes as rigorous anti-doping controls.



“Team doctors couldn’t dope us, we were checked every three or four days,” Baggio said.



“No, I simply want to know from scientists if the supplements we took could cause problems in our bodies over the long term.”



Baggio, who made his comments after former Italy striker Vialli and Serbian great Sinisa Mihajlovic passed away in the last few weeks, said the substances he spoke about are “sold at chemists today” and simply helped players recover from physical efforts.



Vialli lost a long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 58 earlier this month, while Mihajlovic died of leukemia at 53 in December.



“My reasoning comes from the pain that I’m suffering for the deaths of Vialli, who I always considered a friend and who helped me a lot, of Mihajlovic, and lots of others who played like me in the 1990s,” said Baggio.



“There are too many who have left us, and I think we need to investigate the pharmaceutical products taken in that period.” “Maybe there’s nothing to it, maybe we’ll find something out.”