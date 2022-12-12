Ex-employee sues Silver Springs Hotel Ltd over benefits

By Edward Anyoli

Ambrose Okwaja has filed a suit against Silver Springs Hotel Ltd at the Industrial Court in Ntinda, Kampala, seeking compensation of sh10m in damages.

Okwaja, who says he is a former employee of the hotel, has sued it, demanding unpaid terminal benefits.

According to him, the sh10m emanates from general damages, costs and punitive damages.

Okwaja says ever since he resigned from his job as a storekeeper in 2018, his terminal benefits of sh5.4m have never been paid.

“As an employee who resigned from the job and having served the company for a period of eight years and followed a proper procedure in tendering a resignation, I am entitled to be paid my full benefits, which I have not received,” Okwaja says in the plaint.

Okwaja adds that he made several attempts and reported the case to the labour office, but the management of the hotel has not been co-operative and that his grievances were ignored, subsequently, he was compelled to file a suit in court.

Mediation fails

Labour officer Ritah Nakonde acknowledged that Okwaja filed a complaint pertaining to his benefits, but her office could not resolve the matter and subsequently, she referred the case to the Industrial Court for hearing

“All efforts to amicably resolve the matter through mediation have proved futile and the question is whether the complaint is entitled to any remedies. The labour office desires the court to determine and dispose of the dispute,” Nakonde.

He is seeking orders to compel the hotel to pay his retirement package.

He based his application on grounds that the hotel made a commitment to pay the pending arrears.

Okwaja said the pertinent issue constituting the cause of action against the hotel is that from December 15, 2010, to December 31, 2018, he was an employee of Silver Springs Hotel Ltd where he was paid sh680,000 per month and he worked continuously throughout his employment for seven days a week without rest from 8:30am to 5:30pm for eight years.

In his suit, Okwaja also accuses the hotel of not remitting his National Social Security Fund (NSSF) yet it was being deducted.

“The respondent (Silver Springs Hotel Limited) did not make the monthly payments as and when they fell due and yet it always made deductions from the claimant’s salary,” Okwaja says in the plaint.

According to Okwaja, he was never given a certificate as stipulated under section 39 of the Bargaining Agreement

Section 39 states that an employee who has served the company for five years shall be awarded a voucher worth sh200,000 and a certificate of recognition.

“I was never given recognition pay upon resignation in accordance with the collective Bargaining Agreement, yet I gave sufficient notice for my resignation. Also, I was never given a certificate of service which I was entitled to after my resignation,” Okwaja says.

Okwaja contends that the management of Silver Springs Hotel Ltd has treated him in a callous way, unfair and derogatory, for which he seeks justice.

He says, he worked diligently for the hotel, but the management failed to appreciate the service which he rendered for eight years.

“The refusal to pay the claimant’s terminal benefits breached all laws relating to employment,” Okwaja adds.

Okwaja further argues that he is now of advanced age and that he cannot find gainful employment other than engaging in self-employment.

The case is yet to be fixed for hearing.