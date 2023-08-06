Every woman needs a man, children – Cindy

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Having a husband is not an accomplishment, according to dancehall artiste Cinderella Sanyu aka The King Herself, but rather a destiny that every woman must eventually settle down with a guy to have children and a home.

“Having something greater than yourself is important because we all reach a point and then go. What would be left, then? Who do you leave all the fortune you would have accumulated? Having children makes it easier for you to carry on your legacy. So, the majority of women desire that,” said the mum of three.

In an interview, Cindy explained that having a husband is very different from winning an award, saying they cannot be compared.

She further noted that she never got married to her husband because he was wealthy; rather it was because of the things a woman is unable to do. Cindy and actor Joel Prynce Okuyo Atiku had their wedding in December 11, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Church, Kisugu in Kampala. They have two children together. The singer also has a child from a past relationship.

“Having a replica of the original when you can have the original is pointless. Nothing is gained. Let’s not fool ourselves; a woman is a woman. As a woman, you are uniquely constructed; this includes your born structure, energy, and every other aspect of you. Even your thinking differs greatly from that of a man,” Cindy said.

She observed that even if a man is extremely impoverished, and a woman has all the money, a man still has something worthwhile to offer a woman because he is a man.

“What a man can do, not everything a woman can do. That is just natural.”