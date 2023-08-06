Sunday, August 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Every woman needs a man, children – Cindy
Celebrity News

Every woman needs a man, children – Cindy

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Having a husband is not an accomplishment, according to dancehall artiste Cinderella Sanyu aka The King Herself, but rather a destiny that every woman must eventually settle down with a guy to have children and a home.

“Having something greater than yourself is important because we all reach a point and then go. What would be left, then? Who do you leave all the fortune you would have accumulated? Having children makes it easier for you to carry on your legacy. So, the majority of women desire that,” said the mum of three.

In an interview, Cindy explained that having a husband is very different from winning an award, saying they cannot be compared.

She further noted that she never got married to her husband because he was wealthy; rather it was because of the things a woman is unable to do. Cindy and actor Joel Prynce Okuyo Atiku had their wedding in December 11, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Church, Kisugu in Kampala. They have two children together. The singer also has a child from a past relationship.

“Having a replica of the original when you can have the original is pointless. Nothing is gained. Let’s not fool ourselves; a woman is a woman. As a woman, you are uniquely constructed; this includes your born structure, energy, and every other aspect of you. Even your thinking differs greatly from that of a man,” Cindy said.

She observed that even if a man is extremely impoverished, and a woman has all the money, a man still has something worthwhile to offer a woman because he is a man.

“What a man can do, not everything a woman can do. That is just natural.”

You may also like

I don’t believe in battles between women, says Rema after Cindy comments

I am born again, says Judith Heard

I support Uganda National Musicians Federation because of Kenzo, says Rema

Cindy’s daughter in Little Miss Universe contest

Jamaican reggae giants Morgan Heritage release video of song featuring Kenzo

Geosteady reveals how he navigates relationship with two baby mamas

Kapa Cat, Martha Mukisa in fresh war of words

Levixone irked by Desire Luzinda dating rumours, seeks dime to marry &...

Desire, daughter jet in for Phaneroo ninth anniversary

Diamond Platnumz explains why he beefs Alikiba

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.