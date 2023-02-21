Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Events promoter Balaam gets PhD in theology from US college

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Events promoter and entrepreneur Balaam Barugahara has been awarded an honorary doctorate in humanity from Zoe College of Theology, US.

He posted the news on his social media platforms on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

According to his education background, Balaam joined Makerere Business School in 2001 after completing his secondary education. He then pursued a diploma in marketing. In 2007, he joined Makerere University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in BBA, still in marketing.

In 2009/2010, Balaam joined Cavendish University and got a master of business administration – MBA Marketing/Marketing Management and in February, 2023, he got a honorary doctorate in humanity from Zoe College of Theology.

The Zoe Life Theological College is an accredited theological education arm of Zoe Life Church International Fellowship Ministry inc. Philadelphia, pa .19139 USA

The school, founded by Archbishop Dr. Ambrose Joseph Milner, has trained many tested servants of God in America, Africa and other continents of the world.

The Zoe Life Theological Collegegives sound theological and ministerial education to Born-again Christians who want to serve the Lord in their various callings. It is an interdenominational theological school.

