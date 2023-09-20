Evelyn Lagu’s son given university bursary

By Bonny Ssemombwe



Following the death of singer and actress Evelyn Love aka Evelyn Lagu on Monday, September 18, it inevitably meant that her son would have trouble continuing with school due to fees challenges.

While appearing on Bukedde TV on September 14, Fred Kasavu narrated that he had left school because his mother needed care and she could not raise money for him to study.

Lagu, real name Evelyn Nakabira, had battled kidney and heart complications for several years that demanded an arm and a leg for treatment.

Victoria University has now given Kasavu an opportunity to join the university whenever he feels like to complete his studies.

“I have been seeing the news of the death of Evelyn Lagu and it’s a pity that we have lost her. In this world, we are visitors. The Creator who brought us, time will reach when He takes away from it and the Almighty will judge us for our earthly doings. If it’s true that Fred is no longer able to access studies where he was, he can come and we give him a hand as Victoria university,” the vice-chancellor Lawrence Mugaga said.

Lagu is scheduled to be buried on September 20 2023 at Kalungu in Masaka district at 2:00pm.