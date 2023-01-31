Evelyn Lagu’s family starts fundraising campaign to save her life

By Alfred Byenkya

The family of ailing singer Evelyn Lagu has started a fundraising campaign to save her life.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, city tycoon SK Mbuga contributed sh3m towards her medication and asked all those that can contribute do so.

The money was given to Lagu’s first son, Freddie Kasavu, at SK Mbuga’s office at Sky Complex, Lukuli Complex in Kampala.

“I call upon the general public to give what they can to save Evelyn’s life. She needs everyone’s help. I would have done this earlier, but I don’t follow social media these days,” Mbuga said.

Recently, Lagu’s family said they were in the process of starting a kidney support foundation that will be used to get resources to help her and other Ugandans that need kidney transplants.

The idea was mooted by Kasavu, who once said that he was willing to offer his mother a kidney.

Kasavu said they are going to mobilise resources from donors and well-wishers to see that they get the money they need to save his mother’s life and other Ugandans that need kidney transfer services.

Recently, Lagu dismissed social media rumours that she is dead. She said she is alive and kicking, and actually feeling a little bit better.

“You people are not serious. I am alive and doing very well ever since the operation. Stop announcing me dead I am still here,” Lagu said.

She asked the public to instead pray, saying it’s not them to decide when she will die.

“Naye mufaki, ba dear? Eve is weak and in some pain because she had an operation, which was successful but she is very alive and will get better. She’s a fighter, we all know. Just more prayers thanks a lot,” she added.

The contemporary music singer has been battling kidney and heart problems for a long time.

In June 2021, she travelled to Turkey for a kidney transplant, but the process couldn’t be done because of her health condition.

The doctors advised her to come back to Uganda to get medication and advised her to go back when her health improves, but it has never changed.