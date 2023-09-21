Thursday, September 21, 2023
Evelyn Lagu's concert to go on despite demise- Mesach Semakula

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Mesach Semakula has said that the late Evelyn Lagu’s Charity concert that was supposed to take place at Papa’s Spot on 28th,October,2023will go on despite her death

He said the event will go on as planned and asked the organizing committee of the event to continue mobilizing for resources to enable the event take place as per the wish of the late singer

The organizing committee of the late singer’s event had over five people including him, Dianah Nabatanzi, Bbosa Sserunkuuma and the deceased’s son Freddie Kasavu.

He made the assurance while in USA where he went to seek for specialized medical treatment.

Lagu, who died on Monday was laid to rest  in Kalungu, Masaka on Wednesday.

Several musicians including Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Cindy Sanyu, Rema Namakula and many others turned up and performed as a way of celebrating the singer as well as paying their last respects.

