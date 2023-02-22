Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Eric Omondi set free after botched protest

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi who was arrested on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and charged with unlawful assembly for taking part in a shirtless protest near Kenyan Parliament has been granted bail.
Omondi and others appeared in at a Milimani court where through their lawyers pleaded to be set free on good terms, arguing that they were representing millions of Kenyans, stating that they are largely content creators, while Omondi is an international entertainment brand. They denied the charges and were granted a cash bail of sh295,000.
They cited high cost of living as the reason the stormed the Kenyan Parliament.

On Tuesday, he was bundled on a police car and rushed to police that also teargassed other protesters to restore order.
Known for staging protests, exactly a year ago, Omondi caged himself outside the Kenyan parliament demanding that the legislators pass a bill compelling Kenyan media to play 75 per cent local content. 

