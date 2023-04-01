Saturday, April 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Eric Omondi contemplating quitting comedy for politics
Top News

Eric Omondi contemplating quitting comedy for politics

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi, who has lately taken to political activism, has revealed that he has now started thinking about quitting comedy.

According to him, after over a decade and a half entertaining people across the world, he has built a platform effective enough to effect changes on the economic conditions of his people.

Omondi made the revelation while appearing on a local Kenyan Television channel, Ramogi TV.

During the interview, the rather agitated comedian dominated the session, speaking passionately about the plight of those that have supported him for 16 years and states that he does not need to go to parliament, but can leverage the power of Instagram and Twitter.

Omondi also said he is not working with any political organisation, but doing it as an individual.

Recall that on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the activist comedian got arrested and charged with unlawful assembly for taking part in a shirtless protest near Kenyan Parliament.

On March 1, 2023, he again hit City Stadium, Nairobi with flour that he hoped to distribute to people he claimed were starving, but was stopped by the police and dragged away.

On March 28 2023, he was arrested again while dragging a cart to State House loaded with what he claimed were CVs of unemployed Kenyan youths.

You may also like

Trevor Noah to host South Africa’s ‘LOL’

Speaker makes sports minister Ogwang apologise over Uganda Cranes playing in Egypt

Knock Out: Why Sarah Kizito dumped Godfrey Nyakana for new lover

Pallaso consoles Bruno K amid baby mama drama

A Pass, Crysto Panda excite journalists as Nile Breweries launches new campaign

I preferred nursing to acting, says ‘Nakawunde’

Venue for VIGA awards changed

Bobi Wine’s ‘Nalumansi’ song: Producer Dan Magic blasts critics

Please hire me, faded comedian Kapere begs events organisers

Faded producer Didi struggling for accommodation

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.