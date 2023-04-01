Eric Omondi contemplating quitting comedy for politics

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi, who has lately taken to political activism, has revealed that he has now started thinking about quitting comedy.

According to him, after over a decade and a half entertaining people across the world, he has built a platform effective enough to effect changes on the economic conditions of his people.

Omondi made the revelation while appearing on a local Kenyan Television channel, Ramogi TV.

During the interview, the rather agitated comedian dominated the session, speaking passionately about the plight of those that have supported him for 16 years and states that he does not need to go to parliament, but can leverage the power of Instagram and Twitter.

Omondi also said he is not working with any political organisation, but doing it as an individual.

Recall that on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the activist comedian got arrested and charged with unlawful assembly for taking part in a shirtless protest near Kenyan Parliament.

On March 1, 2023, he again hit City Stadium, Nairobi with flour that he hoped to distribute to people he claimed were starving, but was stopped by the police and dragged away.

On March 28 2023, he was arrested again while dragging a cart to State House loaded with what he claimed were CVs of unemployed Kenyan youths.