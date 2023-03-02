Eric Omondi arrested again donating flour

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan police have again arrested comedian Eric Omondi just a few days after he was released on bail. He had regained his freedom after his botched shirtless protest outside the Kenyan parliament on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, where he and others were charged with unlawful assembly at the Milimani Law Courts.

The reason for the protest was the high cost of living.

Immediately after his release, Omondi went to social media and announced that he was determined to storm the streets again, this time not shirtless, but with flour for the poor.

Omondi hit the City Stadium, Nairobi with the flour on March 1, 2023 as promised. However, he was unable to complete the donation drive after the police stormed the venue, dragged him out and forced him onto a waiting police vehicle.

He was driven off in what looked like a non-violent arrest, going by how he kept entertaining the police officers until it was time to board the SUV that onlookers were telling him not to board.

Omondi, when not entertaining Kenyans, is busy being an activist. In 2022, he caged himself outside the Kenyan parliament demanding that legislators pass a Bill compelling Kenyan media to air 75% local content.