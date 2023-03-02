Thursday, March 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Eric Omondi arrested again donating flour
Top News

Eric Omondi arrested again donating flour

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan police have again arrested comedian Eric Omondi just a few days after he was released on bail. He had regained his freedom after his botched shirtless protest outside the Kenyan parliament on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, where he and others were charged with unlawful assembly at the Milimani Law Courts.

The reason for the protest was the high cost of living.

Immediately after his release, Omondi went to social media and announced that he was determined to storm the streets again, this time not shirtless, but with flour for the poor.

Omondi hit the City Stadium, Nairobi with the flour on March 1, 2023 as promised. However, he was unable to complete the donation drive after the police stormed the venue, dragged him out and forced him onto a waiting police vehicle.

He was driven off in what looked like a non-violent arrest, going by how he kept entertaining the police officers until it was time to board the SUV that onlookers were telling him not to board.

Omondi, when not entertaining Kenyans, is busy being an activist. In 2022, he caged himself outside the Kenyan parliament demanding that legislators pass a Bill compelling Kenyan media to air 75% local content.

You may also like

Why Ykee Benda is ignoring Bruno K

Azziad Nasenya slammed over lewd TikTok content

‘Chai Wenjaye’ doesn’t promote drug abuse, singer responds to Sophie Gombya

Library owners bow out of distribution of Ugandan movies

I have never been Spice Diana’s friend, Sheebah asserts

Wameli’s remains to be returned to Uganda on Friday

Uganda Hippos set for quarter finals

Sophie Gombya attacks Omutume Planet over song ‘promoting drug abuse’

Rob Walker to return to Uganda in September

Aganaga falls out with UK-based artiste over song rights

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.