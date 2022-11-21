Equity Bank gets new MD

By Alex Balimwikungu

Equity Bank Uganda Limited has announced the appointment of Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director with immediate effect.

The announcement, which was made by the board of directors on Monday follows the promotion of Samuel Kirubi who was the Managing Director to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer at the Equity Group Holdings Plc.

“We are happy to announce the appointment of Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda with immediate effect subject to Bank of Uganda approval,” Mark Ocitti, the chairman Equity Bank Uganda said.

He added, “We are confident that Anthony will build on his institutional knowledge and the work together with his immediate predecessor and Equity Uganda staff to push Equity Uganda to the next level of growth.

We are confident that his experience in banking and the corporate world will enable him to lead the bank to scale and serve more people in pursuit of our purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation,” he explained.

“On behalf of the board, we thank Samuel Kirubi for his leadership that saw Equity Bank Uganda turnaround and grew to be the sixth largest bank in deposits and assets and move from position 16 to the five most profitable bank in Uganda in a record seven years.”

Kituuka is a career banker with over 15 years of experience and holds an MBA in Oil and Gas from Middlesex University, London and a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics and Applied Economics from Makerere University, Uganda.

Prior to his appointment, Kituuka served as the Executive Director Equity Bank Uganda Limited from 2016.