Entebbe Grade B Hospital: Intern nurse held over alleged rape of gynaecology patients

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Charles Etukuri

The Police have arrested an intern nurse at Entebbe Grade B Hospital over allegations of rape and attempted rape of two female patients. 

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the suspect as Dennis Kutesa, who is currently detained at Entebbe Central Police Station as investigations into the allegations continue. 

Owoyesigyire said the alleged incident happened on Saturday, February 18, 2023. 

“According to the allegations, the suspect identified his victims from the gynaecology ward and then drugged them using a substance suspected to be chloroform before raping them. Suspected chloroform substances were recovered from his place of residence at the hospital and a letter was found where he requested to be prayed for for immoral thoughts he had been experiencing,” Owoyesigyire said. 

He said they suspect more victims had been subjected to the same horrible act by Kutesa and appealed to the members of the public to come forward and pin the suspect. 

“We would like to inform the public that it is possible that there may be more victims of Kutesa’s alleged crimes and we urge anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and report to the nearest Police station. We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served for all victims,” Owoyesigyire added. 

He reassured the public that the safety and security of patients in hospitals are of utmost importance to Police and that they would work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. 

“We will provide more information on this case as soon as it becomes available,” Owoyesigyire noted. 

