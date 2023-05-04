Minister Engola used to host concerts at his home

By Joseph Emoi

On many occasions while on duty, it was very rare to see him laugh or even smile but if you find him in his free time, it is hard to believe that the person you have seen is Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola.

Just like other ordinary Ugandans, the now late labour state minister was a music fan and entertainment event promoter.

Okello’s brother Sam Engola and other Revelers watching Col Okello’s fireworks blasting skills at ST.Lira Hotel on January 1, 2023

When he was in Lango, Okello would drive from his home in Oyam to Lira City, to have fun and travel back to Oyam to spend a night at home because of the love he had for his family.

The Kampala Sun has established that in Lira City, his favourite place of leisure was ST. Lira Hotel, a famous entertainment and social facility in the city-owned by his (Col Okello’s) brother, Sam Engola.

In the minds of many Lira revellers remains the first-ever glittering fireworks fired by Okello at ST. Lira Hotel as he ushered people into the New Year 2023.

On the Left is Col. Okello Engola, Minister Amongi, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa (2nd R) and Gen. Charles Otema Awany with others at the traditional marriage function of Lira district Woman MP, Linda Auma and Peter Ojur at Alidi P/S in Loro, Oyam district in October 2022

Sometimes when he didn’t want to move out, Okello would stage a music concert at his home in Iceme and host performances by several musicians.

His assassination, a blow to the entertainment fraternity

New Vision has also learned that Col Okello was constructing two disco halls one in Iceme Town Council and another at Oyam Town Council where his electorate would enjoy themselves.

He was also planning to establish a music band and a music recording studio in Oyam for training the upcoming artistes.

The chairman of Northern Uganda Musicians, Emmy Ongom aka King Bloodmoon, said Col Okello was a very great friend to musicians, a reliable music fan, a promoter, and a father to musicians in Lango and northern Uganda at large.

Col. Okello Engola lit fireworks at ST. Lira Hotel on January 01 2022 as he ushered revelers to the New Year

“When gave you an assignment to compose a song for him, he would pay you very well up to zero balance without any resistance. To us musicians, dealing with him had been easier than any other politicians in Lango, sometimes he would invite us to his home and we dine together,” Ongom explained.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Ongom said the Lira Municipality authorities were hesitant to register them, but when Engola intervened, all musicians were enrolled to benefit from the sh100,000 government COVID fund.

Alex Obwor aka Okeng BornTown, a popular musician in the northern region, said Col Okello was very social, and good at identifying and promoting musical talent, saying “his death has left a deep hole in music and entertainment fraternity”

Okeng BornTown, who is a northern Uganda Music coordinator, said Okello linked them to many government and non-government agencies from which they benefited a lot of financial support that enhanced the livelihood of many musicians.