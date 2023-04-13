Friday, April 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Engagement to Nini was fake, says former Big Brother Naija housemate Saga
Top News

Engagement to Nini was fake, says former Big Brother Naija housemate Saga

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Okusaga Adeoluwa alias Saga has denied getting engaged to fellow former housemate Anita Singh alias Nini.

This follows viral engagement videos and photos of the two that were shared over a week ago online.

Saga said the photos and videos were from a skit he did with Nini in late 2022 and, therefore, it was not a real proposal.

He made the revelation while appearing on an interview with Lagos’ Naija FM. Saga claimed the skit was private and does not know how it found its way to the internet.

The videos and pictures were widely believed by the media in Nigeria and beyond and on social media to be engagement ones because of how Nini and Saga displayed affection for each other in the Big Brother Shine Ya Eye edition. Saga was so invested in the relationship to the point of abandoning the competition entirely to focus on Nini, who kept reminding him that she had a boyfriend outside the house.

This will be the second time Nini and Saga’s names have been mentioned in the same sentence with engagement and they remained quiet, only to reveal later that it was either a photoshoot or a skit.

You may also like

OPM Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi dies in Italy — Govt

Murder or natural death? Police probe death of KIU law student

Ziza Bafana apologises over failure to perform at Easter shows

Cynthia hits back at father Elly Tumwine’s tribute trolls

RDC Hudu Hussein offers to help Bobi Wine with law school course...

PICTORIAL: Kabaka celebrates 68th birthday

American rapper 6ix9ine’s colourful crime record

Gym is life! B2C’s Bobi Lash shares fitness journey

No one wants you anymore – Paddy Man to Bebe, Bobi and...

Producer Nessim attributes bad music to lockdown

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.