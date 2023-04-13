Engagement to Nini was fake, says former Big Brother Naija housemate Saga

By Ahmad Muto

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Okusaga Adeoluwa alias Saga has denied getting engaged to fellow former housemate Anita Singh alias Nini.

This follows viral engagement videos and photos of the two that were shared over a week ago online.

Saga said the photos and videos were from a skit he did with Nini in late 2022 and, therefore, it was not a real proposal.

He made the revelation while appearing on an interview with Lagos’ Naija FM. Saga claimed the skit was private and does not know how it found its way to the internet.

The videos and pictures were widely believed by the media in Nigeria and beyond and on social media to be engagement ones because of how Nini and Saga displayed affection for each other in the Big Brother Shine Ya Eye edition. Saga was so invested in the relationship to the point of abandoning the competition entirely to focus on Nini, who kept reminding him that she had a boyfriend outside the house.

This will be the second time Nini and Saga’s names have been mentioned in the same sentence with engagement and they remained quiet, only to reveal later that it was either a photoshoot or a skit.