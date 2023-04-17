Monday, April 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News End of an era: Zulitums, record label part ways
Top News

End of an era: Zulitums, record label part ways

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

When Zulitums aka Sam Ssemwogerere emerged after the 2020 lockdown, he was unearthed as a man of many talents. He could sing, produce as well as write his won music.

With breakthrough songs such as Tabu, Easy, One Minute and Oluvanyuma, he was resolute about his music journey. He was ready to conquer Europe and Africa in the next three years. This was after he signed with Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment, a record company with offices in Nigeria, South Africa.


Well, it never went according to plan and the latest is that they have parted ways. A notice on their Instagram stories details the break up.


“We write to notify the general public that Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment has parted ways with Ssemwogerere
Sam popularly known as Zulitums after the expiration of our Three (3) years contract agreement with the singer. We sincerely thank the Media Fraternity, friends and family of the record Label and most importantly, fans of Zulitums for the love and support while it lasted. While we pray that Zulitums sustains the virtues he has now become renowned for, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” they wrote.

You may also like

Iron sheets scandal: ‘Aaagnes’ Nandutu dodges police summons, risks arrest

NEMA summons Kololo bar owners over noise population

Suudi Man denies being arrested, says he is in US to broker...

Man scales wall to see girlfriend in Bweyogerere, shot

Bobi Wine’s party killed me politically, says ex-MP Kasibante

MP Daudi Kabanda swarmed by trolls for Ghetto Kids gaffe

Quex releases second album after four years

Nigerian actress Omotola endorses Loukman Ali’s ‘Brotherhood’ movie

Iron sheets scandal: Lugoloobi to appear in court today

King Oyo makes 31 years

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.