End of an era: Zulitums, record label part ways

By Alex Balimwikungu



When Zulitums aka Sam Ssemwogerere emerged after the 2020 lockdown, he was unearthed as a man of many talents. He could sing, produce as well as write his won music.

With breakthrough songs such as Tabu, Easy, One Minute and Oluvanyuma, he was resolute about his music journey. He was ready to conquer Europe and Africa in the next three years. This was after he signed with Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment, a record company with offices in Nigeria, South Africa.



Well, it never went according to plan and the latest is that they have parted ways. A notice on their Instagram stories details the break up.



“We write to notify the general public that Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment has parted ways with Ssemwogerere

Sam popularly known as Zulitums after the expiration of our Three (3) years contract agreement with the singer. We sincerely thank the Media Fraternity, friends and family of the record Label and most importantly, fans of Zulitums for the love and support while it lasted. While we pray that Zulitums sustains the virtues he has now become renowned for, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” they wrote.