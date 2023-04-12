Thursday, April 13, 2023
Top News

Enanga hails events promoters for peaceful Easter

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

The Police have released a report that has shown that there were few cases reported during the recently-concluded Easter season.

They said most of the regions in Uganda were peaceful and applauded events promoters for abiding by the security tips, which they gave them.

“Our territorial commanders across the country worked with musicians and music promoters to make sure there was no major incidents in these activities,” a statement released by police spokesperson Fred Enanga stated.

He also said all prayer events across the country were peaceful because the Police and other security agencies did their work well.

“Several Christians were escorted by the Police as they observed the Way of the Cross. In Lira district, two female victims collapsed during procession and a third victim got minor injuries and was rushed to Lira Hospital for treatment,” Enanga said.

The Police, however, added that they registered 44 major incidents across the country between Good Friday and Easter Monday as shown below;

Murder cases were nine; murder by mob nine cases; sudden death five cases, suicide four cases; suspected murder three cases; aggravated robbery three cases; murder by domestic violence two cases, suspected kidnap one case, murder by assault one case; murder by strangulation one case; rape one case; disappearance one case and murder by shooting one case.

Other crimes were death by drowning one case; theft and criminal trespass one case; theft of motor vehicle one case; aggravated trafficking of persons one case; homosexuality one case and defilement one case. 

