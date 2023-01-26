Emmanuel Lwasa parades new woman

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Masaka City tycoon Lwasa Emmanuel’s has again flooded social media with pictures of him and another woman.

In the pictures, the Masaka city tycoon is seen kneeling down and proposing to the anonymous woman in his office.

According to his close sources, Lwasa fished a new girlfriend from Nairobi Kenya after several heartbreaks from Ugandan slay queens.

The last time Lwasa appeared in news was when he was in preparations to introduce Vanessa Vanny who is musician Ziza Bafana’s baby mama.

Things didn’t go well with the ceremonies after the girl’s parents refused her to move on with Lwasa and everything was cancelled.

He before was dating Angel Ankunda, whom he met in areas of Makindye working in a small bar. After months of bar hopping together and introducing him to her parents, things didn’t work out and Angel moved on.

Her things were even thrown out of the house where she was living with Lwasa.

Lwasa has not had much luck with Ugandan ladies. File photo



She was later seen with one of Kampala’s slay kings kissing in a video that flooded different social media platforms.

When Lwasa‘s pictures of him proposing went viral, Angel went to her TikTok account and recorded a video of her holding a picture where she appears with Lwasa as if crying for his love again.