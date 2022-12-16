Friday, December 16, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Elon Musk no longer the richest man
World News

Elon Musk no longer the richest man

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Francis Emukule

Following a decline in the value of shares of his electric car firm, Tesla, Elon Musk has lost his title as the richest man in the world.

On Wednesday, Forbes and Bloomberg reported that France’s Bernard Arnault, the head of luxury goods company LVMH, had surpassed Musk.

With a reported 14% ownership in Tesla, Musk is both the company’s CEO and its largest stakeholder.

Tesla’s market value has declined by more than 50% since Musk first launched a bid for Twitter in April. He completed the $44 billion purchase of the social networking site Twitter in October.

Forbes estimates Elon Musk’s current net worth to be around $178 billion.

Bernard Arnault, meanwhile, is worth $188 billion.

Earlier on November 8, investors sold Tesla shares out of worry that Musk, the company’s chief executive and major shareholder, was more focused with Twitter than Tesla. As a result, Musk’s net worth dropped below $200 billion.

In addition to Tesla, Musk serves as the CEO of SpaceX and Neuralink, a start-up that is working to create ultra-high-bandwidth brain-machine interfaces.

You may also like

Twitter suspends accounts of journalists covering Musk

US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court on new sex offence...

Kenyan guard dies after fall at Qatar World Cup stadium

Snakes have clitorises, scientists say, slamming research ‘taboo’

Musk relaunches Twitter Blue after fake account fiasco

UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

Neymar ‘psychologically destroyed’ by World Cup exit

French think-tank chief convicted of spiked-drink rape bid

US basketball star Griner freed in Russian prisoner swap

How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.