Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Entertainment

Elijah Kitaka: Alien Skin is open minded, lyrical and comical

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Elijah Kitaka has endorsed singer Alien Skins character that has come to define his style of music. According to Kitaka, the Fangone Forest boss is open minded and for that, he has managed to bring reality to life through his music, a thing he states is not easy for artistes.

“Why I love Alien Skin is he is open minded. I love his music because he is open minded. I don’t want people to trash him because of the kind of music he does. He is lyrical. He is comical. And he is real. He brings reality into life. That is not easy to do. I don’t care about his sound because it is still music,” Kitaka told a prominent city media personality.

That, he said, is the same reason he has a crush on sensational Nigerian singer, Tems. “I love Tems. I even have her song. I love her tone and confidence. And I love her thinking because she writes for herself. That kind of open mind, we need it as musicians. I feel like many artistes here have potential but they aren’t willing to break out of their shell. They worry so much about public opinion,” opined Kitaka.

Early this month, fellow Swangz Avenue signee Azawi backed Alien Skin’s style of music arguing that his lyrics are relatable, and he makes no artistic effort to sound unique.

