Eight make it to finals of Women-In-Film Monologue Challenge

By Hussein Kiganda

Eight contestants have reached the final stage of the ongoing Women-In-Film Monologue Challenge, which commenced in May 2023.

The Women-In-Film Monologue Challenge is a part of the Women-In-Film programme, aimed at promoting and supporting women in the film industry in Uganda. It provides training, networking opportunities, mentorship, and other valuable resources to help women enhance their skills and advance their careers in the film sector.

The challenge began with female creatives submitting their recorded monologues and scripts, followed by a physical performance held on July 16, 2023, during the Film and Culture Market at the National Theatre in Kampala.

From hundreds of submissions, eight contestants made it. The finalists are Mariam Kubita, King Missy, Sharon Achire Atuhaire, Vanessa Diana Zalwango, Jovia Akoch, Pelly Peninah Nampanga, Rodah Nsubuga, and Brenda Aguti.

A contestant performs during the Film and Culture Market at the National Theatre in Kampala on July 16, 2023

Jesca Ahimbisibwe, the organiser of the challenge, told New Vision that she hopes this platform will serve as an avenue for new actresses to showcase their talents.

“The challenge aims to attract aspiring actresses to the film industry and identify those who may benefit from guidance to refine their acting skills. Additionally, it seeks to recognise and reward exceptional participants,” she expressed.

The Monologue Challenge is the vocalisation of a character’s thoughts, typically in a dramatic setting, rather than a dialogue.

The top three winners will be announced on August 17, 2023, during a grand symposium at the British Council, where industry professionals will deliver life-changing talks about navigating the film industry.

The challenge winner will receive a prize of sh1m, while the first and second runners-up will be awarded sh500,000 and sh300,000 respectively.