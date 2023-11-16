Eight aircraft abandoned at Entebbe Airport to be auctioned

By John Masaba

A total of eight aircraft are set to be auctioned after being abandoned at Entebbe International Airport. The aircraft, which include a Boeing plane registration number 732-5X-SKA, will be auctioned at the end of November 2023.

The auctioning is aimed at clearing space at the airport.

“Upon instructions from our client, we shall proceed to sell the undermentioned abandoned aircraft at Entebbe International Airport by public auction,” said a notice that was posted in New Vision on Wednesday, November 15.

The auctioneer, Wes Brook Associates, listed the payment terms as “cash on the fall of the hammer”, giving the date of sale as November 30, at 11:00 am.

The agency listed the aircraft up for auction as aircraft EK-4214, aircraft A748-EY-638, aircraft A748-90-CLL, aircraft YS11TR-KM, BOEING 732-5X-SKA, aircraft MI18R-2465 and aircraft MI18R-24216.

Effort to establish the ownership of the aircraft was not possible by press time as Uganda Civil Aviation Authorities (UCAA) officials could not be reached for a comment.

The practice of selling off abandoned aircraft by public auction at airports is not new.

In 2021, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced the public auction of 73 derelict aircraft abandoned at various airports around the country.

A year earlier, it had announced the auctioning of a 101 aircraft after it declared them a safety risk.