Top News

Buikwe egg vendor wins land title at Bukedde FM’s ‘Embuutu y’embuutikizi’

by Editorial Team
By Ignatius Kamya 

Christine Nalikka, 26, an egg vendor from Buikwe, won herself a land title at Bukedde FM’s Embuutu y’embuutikizi Tinkula that happened on Sunday, October 29, at Kavumba Recreational Centre in Wakiso. 

Hundreds of people purchased Bukedde newspapers with the hope of winning big by going back home with the land title, but only Nalika was lucky enough to get it. 

At about 10:00pm, Herbert Ssenyonga of B Clara Properties, who provided the title, called one reveller from the crowd to come and pick a paper from the machine that contained thousands of names. On reading her name, Nalika came running to the stage. 

On getting there, she almost fainted in disbelief. She knelt down, thanking Herbert Kabanda, the manager of the Bukedde FM station and then Ssenyonga. 

Nalika thanking Bukedde family for transforming her life. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

It was at this moment that she realised all this couldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for God, so she knelt down with hands held up high, with one hand holding newspapers. 

Nalika said she had spent the whole of Saturday, October 28, at Mt. Sion Prayer Centre, Bukalango (Catholic prayer site) praying to win. 

She said she bought over 100 copies of Bukedde newspaper to boost her chances of winning. 

Ssenyonga promised to build Nalika a two-room house on the land because she had stated that she was a single mother of two and renting. 

Christine Nalika kneeling down to praise the Lord for enabling her win the land title from B Clara Properties. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Christine Nalika holding copies of newspapers she bought after she was declared the winner of the land title. Kneeling besides her is Bukedde TV’s Bruno Betty. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

