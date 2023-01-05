Thursday, January 5, 2023
Eezzy proposes to vixen girlfriend

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Award-winning Tumbiza Sound hitmaker Eric Opoka alias Eezzy has proposed to his video vixen girlfriend, Kimberley.

Judging by the photos he has shared online on one knee sliding a ring on his fiancée’s finger, it was a rather ecstatic yes.

The pair marked their first relationship anniversary in December 2021, making the relationship a likely by-product of the 2020 hit song, Tumbiza Sound.

That time, Eezzy shared a photo of them together draped in red with the caption: “And on this day I met what I think is the most beautiful thing on earth. It’s been a year of ups and downs, fights and make ups, but most importantly genuine love Thanx for being there through it all. Happy anniversary my love @mumiequte.”

This time, after just a few days that should have been their second anniversary, Eezzy bended a knee. On social media, he shared a number of photos detailing a sequence of activities till the proposal.

On Instagram in particular, he shared a photo of the finger with a precise caption, “Mine.” Fellow entertainers have congratulated him in numbers.

The 23-year-old became a music sensation following the success of his Tumbiza Sound song that got him running in circles with the Ministry of Health and the Uganda Communications Commission over its lyrics.

It was argued that while people were being asked to social distance and sanitise, he was going against the directive by encouraging people to socialise in lockdown.

