Awards

Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Blessings’ album up for Grammys consideration

By Ahmad Muto

2023 Grammy nominee, singer Eddy Kenzo, might just get lucky again next year following the consideration of his latest album, Blessings, for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 19-track album that features only three local artistes/group – Coco Finger, Fik Fameica and Masaka Kids Africana – released in August, is up for consideration in the Best Global Music Album category.

Last year, Kenzo received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for Gimme Love, a collaboration with Matt B.

In 2020, Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo and Nigeria’s Burna Boy both received nominations in the Best World Music Album category at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The former won.

In 2021, Burna Boy received a nomination in the same category at the 63rd Grammy awards and won for his Twice as Tall Album.

In 2023, Burna Boy lost the Best World Music Album award to Japan’s Masa Takumi.

Burna Boy was also in the same category of Best Global Music Performance with Eddy Kenzo as nominees at the 2023 Grammys.

In June, the Recording Academy/Grammys announced the addition of three new categories, one of them specifically for African artistes – Best African Performance. The other two being Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Recording.

Initially, African artistes competed in the Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories with other artistes from across the globe.

