Thursday, February 9, 2023
Entertainment

Eddy Kenzo throws shade at nemesis Big Eye

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo(Edriisa Musuuza) will not rest his case following criticism he received from a section of Ugandans after he lost the Grammy to South African singers.

Shortly after his loss, singer Big Eye(Ibrahim Mayanja) took to his socials that he had received Kenzo’s loss with a happy heart because he (Kenzo) was selfish and never wanted to share his contacts with his fellow artists to shine too. The “self-contained” singer added that if he had the same contacts as Kenzo, he would have won the Grammy.

In response to him, Kenzo reminded him that however much he looked down on him when the two were still fighting to rise, he has managed to outshine him. 

“Don’t forget that the person you looked down on may be the one who gets to paradise before you because of a sincere heart,” Kenzo wrote.

He advised that the only way one can succeed is by keeping pure thoughts and not judging others. 

“Think good thoughts. Be good & do good. But this may be too difficult for many today who have a holier-than-thou mentality & are constantly judging others,” Kenzo said.

Before Kenzo’s reply, several artists had blasted Big Eye for such a heavy heart. Ykee Benda, reacted to Big Eye’s claims with in disappointment. He requested him to speak for himself, not to generalize his woes because he has benefited from Kenzo’s connections.

