Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Eddy Kenzo, Sauti Sol set to perform in the USA
Celebrity News

Eddy Kenzo, Sauti Sol set to perform in the USA

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo and Kenyan award-winning band Sauti Sol are set to headline the 2023 USA Madaraka Festival.

The annual concert will be going down from May 16 to May 26 with the stars performing at 5 different venues.

According to the organizers, the Madaraka Festival is out to export East African music to the Diaspora audience.

“For a long time, East Africa has been on the back bench when it comes to championing African music in the diaspora. West Africa has been dominating the major platforms and I believe Sauti Sal, King Kaka, and Eddy Kenzo are coming to change that narrative. Let us give them the full support and let’s make history together,” the organizers said.

Others who are lineup to perform at the unforgettable Memorial Week performance are Anthony Cole, Tacoma Refugge Choi, and One Vibe Band.

“Get ready to experience the beats and rhythms of Africa at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas on May 24th! Join us for an unforgettable night of music and culture as we showcase some of the best artists and talents (Sauti Sol, Eddy Kenzo, King Kaka, Anthony Cole). Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind festival and immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of Africa. See you there,” they shared.

You may also like

UNAA 2023 presidency campaigns heat up

Rap artist sued by officers who raided his home

Nonini to be compensated Sh29 million by Instagram influencer

Yvonne Kushe bags gong at the Canadian Awards

I’m still paying the price for substance abuse – Jackie Chandiru

Nince Henry to help Crysto Panda secure Bobi Wine collabo

Big Brother Titans: Tsatsii Head of House, Khosi disappointed

I no longer feel safe, Chozen Blood

Profile: Jay Silver’s rise from novice to star

Ayra Starr resorts to praise and worship after elevator mishap

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.