Eddy Kenzo, Sauti Sol set to perform in the USA

By Alex Balimwikungu

Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo and Kenyan award-winning band Sauti Sol are set to headline the 2023 USA Madaraka Festival.

The annual concert will be going down from May 16 to May 26 with the stars performing at 5 different venues.

According to the organizers, the Madaraka Festival is out to export East African music to the Diaspora audience.

“For a long time, East Africa has been on the back bench when it comes to championing African music in the diaspora. West Africa has been dominating the major platforms and I believe Sauti Sal, King Kaka, and Eddy Kenzo are coming to change that narrative. Let us give them the full support and let’s make history together,” the organizers said.

Others who are lineup to perform at the unforgettable Memorial Week performance are Anthony Cole, Tacoma Refugge Choi, and One Vibe Band.

“Get ready to experience the beats and rhythms of Africa at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas on May 24th! Join us for an unforgettable night of music and culture as we showcase some of the best artists and talents (Sauti Sol, Eddy Kenzo, King Kaka, Anthony Cole). Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind festival and immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of Africa. See you there,” they shared.