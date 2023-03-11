Eddy Kenzo nominated in Jamaica music awards

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan music star Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in the Jamaican music awards that will take place on 7th, May, 2023 in Kingston Jamaica

He broke the news of this achievement on his social media platforms on Saturday, 11th, March, 2023

According to the nominations list published on the internet, Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in the category of best afro beats entertainer

The other African music starts that will compete with Kenzo on this award are Burna Boy (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Tems (Nigeria) and Willy Paul of Kenya

Under the theme Reggae Rise, the best of the years 2021 and 2022 will be celebrated at the 40th Anniversary of IRAWMA (International Reggae and World Music Awards)

The nominees are in 32 categories and can be got the event organisers website at www.irawma.com.

Kenzo will get an opportunity to meet Jamaica’s best reggae artists of this generation that include Buju Banton, Shaggy, Sean Paul,Beenie Man, Beres Hammond among others

Shaggy, Sean Paul, PopCaan Emperor, Koffee and Kabaka Pyramid have been nominated in the category of Reggae & World Music Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year