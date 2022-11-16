Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Eddy Kenzo nominated for Grammy Awards
Top News

Eddy Kenzo nominated for Grammy Awards

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has got another huge career  boost — a Grammy Awards nomination. This follows the unveiling of the 65th Grammy Awards nomination list on Tuesday, November 15, by the Recording Academy.

The annual Grammy Awards, first presented in 1959, recognise the global music industry’s outstanding contributors.

Kenzo is set to battle it out for the award with other equally exceptional talents in the Best Global Music Performance category – Nigeria’s Burnaboy, South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode, Arooj Aftab, Matt B, Anoushka Shankar,  Rocky Dawuni and Black Hero, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Batwini.

Kenzo, on his Twitter, quoted the Grammys announcement: “Isn’t God so good banange? Uganda is in the Grammys.”

In 2015, he won the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist at the BET awards.

You may also like

Rema Namakula, Sebunya mark four years of marriage

Speaker Among furious as only one minister attends plenary

Zari blasts detractors over relationship with toy boy Shakib

Musician murdered on his way home from local bar

Police chiefs brief Vision Group team on ‘Embuutu’ security

Police issue guidelines for venues telecasting World Cup

Marriage not guarantee for equal sharing of matrimonial property – Court

Drunkards fight to death in Serere

Maurice Kirya defends modest turnout at Beenie Man Lugogo show

Levixone fails to defend ‘Chikibombe’ as a gospel song

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.