Eddy Kenzo nominated for Grammy Awards

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has got another huge career boost — a Grammy Awards nomination. This follows the unveiling of the 65th Grammy Awards nomination list on Tuesday, November 15, by the Recording Academy.

The annual Grammy Awards, first presented in 1959, recognise the global music industry’s outstanding contributors.

Kenzo is set to battle it out for the award with other equally exceptional talents in the Best Global Music Performance category – Nigeria’s Burnaboy, South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode, Arooj Aftab, Matt B, Anoushka Shankar, Rocky Dawuni and Black Hero, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Batwini.

Kenzo, on his Twitter, quoted the Grammys announcement: “Isn’t God so good banange? Uganda is in the Grammys.”

In 2015, he won the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist at the BET awards.