Eddy Kenzo leads several Ugandan talents with Zikomo Africa Awards 2023 nomination

By Ahmad Muto

Several Ugandan talents have scooped nominations in the annual Zikomo Africa Awards 2023, by far the biggest number anywhere this year.

From singers, models, fashion designers, authors, actors, actresses, entrepreneurs, comedians, visual artistes, if the list had a colour, it would probably be black, yellow, red with a crested crane in the middle.

BET award winner and Grammy nominee, Eddy Kenzo scored the most nominations – three, for Male artiste of the year, Best dressed celebrity of the year, and Artiste of the year.

The other nominees are;

> Karole Kasita, Vinka, Nwagi (Chekecha) – Popular song of the year

> Ziza Bafana – Afrochart of the year

> Irene Namatovu – Traditional artiste of the year

> Barbie Kyagulanyi – Inspirational woman of the year

> Visuals by Ali, and Buskago – Cinematographer/videographer of the year category.

> Brian Ahumuza (Abryanz) – Fashion designer of the year.

> Kais Divo collection – Costume designer of the year

> Hadija Nakanjako, and Mathew Nabwiso – Music director of the year

> Oscar Kampala Young, and Khushboo – Entreprenuer of the year & Fashion Brand of the year

> Awiso Dance Crew, & Firestars Dancing group – Choreographer of the year

> Khushboo – Fashion model of the year

> Jimmy Spire – Graphics & Visual artiste of the year

> Allen Lule – Author of the year

> Anne Kansiime, and Madrat and Chico – Comedian of the year

> Yiye – Model of the year

> Ray Pan Management – Artiste manager of the year

> Henry Nathan Katongole – Actor of the year

> Tracy Kababiito – Actress of the year

> Urban Greens Limited – Agritech of the year

> Mathew Nabwiso – Movie director of the year

> Kin Kariisa (Next Media Uganda), Sylvia Wairimu Mulinge (MTN Uganda) and Innocnet Kawooya – CEO/Visionary leader of the year

> Kayiizi Ishaq – Sports person of the Year

> Walter photography – Photographer of the year Africa

> Kataleya and Kandle – Duo/Group of the year

> Zari Hassan – Brand Influencer

> Prestige, Sanyu – Series of the year East Africa

> Michael Wawuyo Jr. – Supporting actor of the year

> Rehema Nanfuka – Supporting actress of the year

> Doreen Lukandwa, and Allen Lule – Woman in tech of the year

> Sanyu – TV series of the year

The award ceremony is set for November 18, 2023 at the New Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.

The awards are organised to celebrate those excelling in music, fashion and entrepreneurship across the continent.