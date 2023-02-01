Eddy Kenzo lands in L.A ahead of Sunday’s Grammy awards ceremony

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Eddy Kenzo has landed in California, USA ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Award ceremony.

His arrival was announced by American singer and recording artiste Matt B, who collaborated with Kenzo in the Gimme Love song, which enabled them to be nominated in the Best Global Music Performance.

He made the announcement on his social media platforms on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

“My brother Eddy Kenzo has touched down in LA. We are fired up and ready to take on the Grammy’s this Sunday, February 5. Thank you all the fans for your prayers and blessings. We see you all, we love you and we are all in this together,” Matt B said.

The 2023 Grammy’s will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, February 5 (8:00-11:30pm, e on the CBS Television Network and other platforms.

Other African artistes that were nominated in the Grammy’s are Tems, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni, and Angélique Kidjo

According to Wikipedia, Matthew David Benson, better known by his stage name Matt B, is a Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer whose genres have been generally classified as R&B, Hip hop, and Afro beats.

His album, Eden, debuted in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B albums chart.

In 2022, Benson’s, Gimme Love (Matt B featuring Eddy Kenzo), was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance and charted at #36 on Billboard’s US Afro beats Songs chart.

Matthew David Benson was born in Oak Park, Illinois and is one of seven siblings.

He began singing in the church choir and church events when he was a young child. Benson was inspired to become a singer by his grandmother.

In 2005, Benson and his brothers formed a singing trio, TriEnd (pronounced trend).

TriEnd dissolved in 2008 and Matt B began his solo career in 2009.