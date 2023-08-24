Thursday, August 24, 2023
Eddy Kenzo includes Coco Finger on album out of pity

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has revealed that before including local artistes on his albums, he has a criterion he follows, the reason they are never many. Just like with his latest album, Blessings, Coco Finger happens to be one of the three local talents (the others being Fik Fameica and Masaka Kids Africana) featured on it.  Coco is on the album on a song titled Kya Club.

However, what informed Kenzo’s choice of picking Coco Finger was history, the fact that they struggled in the trenches together, but managed to get a breakthrough.

“By the time I was coming up, Coco Finger and Mikie were close to me. We made it before him. But he remained on my mind. We kept praying for him to get his breakthrough until one day he made it with Mikono Wagulu. And we were so happy,” Kenzo said while appearing on a local television station.

After years of praying hard, Coco earned his breakthrough, but slid back after failing to maintain the pace.

“I looked around and felt like I had to come back and pull him with me. I believe in his talent. I feel like he just needs some push,” Kenzo added.

King Saha and Ziza Bafana, he said, were also part of that clique, where some made it, while others didn’t.

