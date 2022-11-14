Eddy Kenzo cries at press conference over alleged persecution during festival           

By Mariam Nakalema

Following what has been billed by critics as a successful festival at Kololo Independence grounds on Saturday, November 12, Kenzo incoherently cried during a press conference he addressed at Mestil Hotel on November 14 to thank his fans for the big turnout.

The star of the moment made several incoherent comments that were similar to those made by Terrence Howard when he came to Uganda.

First, Kenzo said there were attempts to block his festival by “my enemies” who included the proprietor, Luba Events.

He claimed there was a court order to block the show, and he had the power to block the court order because “I called some people”.

The narrative took a sudden turn when he said he said he fears for his life.

Eddy Kenzo (centre). Photo by Mariam Nakalema

“My life is in danger. There are several people who want to kill me,” he said.

Kenzo, however, did not mention any suspects who are threatening his life. It was after that comment that he broke down.

“I can’t take this anymore,” he said before he dropped the microphone and took a break.

When pressed on who wants to kill him, all he could reveal that it involves politics.

The Saturday concert was attended by several politicians.

Kenzo went ahead and explained that he does not support any political party in Uganda and he should be left out on any talk on the subject.

Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister (right), addressing revellers at the Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kololo ceremonial grounds. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Without any further encouragement, Kenzo also claimed that several people got in touch with the artistes he had contracted to perform.

“They in-boxed the foreign artistes and told them not to come to Uganda or would be arrested by the authorities,” he said.

Tanzanian Harmonize and Zambian Mampi performed at the Kololo festival.

This comes weeks after Gravity Omutujju also cried at a post-concert press conference. And like at the Gravity presser, there was someone to pat Kenzo’s back as he cried. Surely, after the music comes the drama.