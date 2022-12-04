Eddy Kenzo claims Muzaata asked him to be kind to Rema’s husband

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy Award nominee singer and his baby mama Rema Namakula’s husband, Dr. Hamza Sebunya, became social media fodder on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after a photo and video of them together smiling for the camera emerged.



The singer evoked the name of the late controversial Muslim cleric, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, claiming when they met after Rema and Sebunya’s wedding in late 2019, they talked about Sebunya, suggesting he (Kenzo) was told to establish a cordial relationship if they ever met.

December 4 marks two years since Muzaata passed away.

For all purposes and intent, Kenzo, who rarely tweets in Luganda, felt the delivery of this message needed a very cultural touch.



He said the before the sheikh passed on, they met and he sought advice from him and so when he met Sebunya, he was unable to not greet him because God loves peace.



“Before nga Sheikh Muzaata tanatuva kumaso namusanga nemubuzako era netunyumya bwenasanze Dr Hamza Sebunya nga siyinza muyitako buyisi. Mukama katonda ayagala nyo emirembe. I am glad we met and greeted each other, stay blessed brother. One love always #drsebunya.”



Both men have a daughter each with songstress Rema Namakula – Kenzo’s Amaal and Sebunya’s Aliya.



It should be remembered that at Rema and Sebunya’s ceremony, Muzaata was subjected to hostility by the Jubilation singer’s fans because he referred to Kenzo as a ‘love nigga,’ off a line from one of Rema’s collaborations, to suggest he was not a serious man and therefore undeserving of the bride.



Kenzo who was in Dubai at the time, got emotional after receiving the message that he hosted a Facebook Live and cried, vowing to deal with Muzaata man to man when he got home.

Kenzo went on to ask for help from the Government and instantly popularised ‘gavumenti weyayu.’



However, in late 2020, Muzaata and Kenzo met at a wedding in Masaka, made up and shared a lot until his death.