Eddy Kenzo bashed for Philly Bongoley Lutaaya taunt

By Ahmad Muto



Grammy Award nominee, singer Eddy Kenzo, irritated quite a number of local music consumers following his response to those degrading his Born in Africa remake that was originally done by Philly Bongoley Lutaaya.

According to Kenzo, numbers don’t lie because he has music videos on streaming site YouTube with over 100 million views yet Lutaaya’s have one million views at most over many years, meaning he (Lutaaya) has no single song better than any of his.

This has irked a number of industry stakeholders, from artistes to media personalities that have stated that Kenzo’s argument is misguided, especially using YouTube, a fairly new tech product as a yardstick on which to base his assertion.



Singer Bruno K in particular countered Kenzo’s argument, telling him views do not necessarily mean a song is big since the platform is loaded with many average songs, but millions of views.

“With all due respect, my big brother Eddy Kenzo, it’s not the views that show that a song is big. Despacito has more views than most of Michael Jacksons songs, but when it comes to greatness, it can’t match MJs songs,” he tweeted.



Bruno added: “It is like Wizkid or Burna Boy coming out to say they have bigger songs than (Nigerian musician) Fela Kuti. I love your music, my big brother and I am a big fan, but that statement is so wrong.”

A song, Bruno, argued is only big when it surpasses generations like Lutaaya’s.

@benj_amin11, a local music consumer, stated: “Phyl sang and died before YouTube, but somehow someone expects his songs to have more views than someone that has moved across all continents in the 21st century? As a star, you can’t be comparing yourself to someone that died 16 years before YouTube because of the views.”

Gabriel Buule, a journalist: “YouTube came to life on Februaury 14, 2005, Philly Lutaaya died on December 15, 1989 and at that time, Uganda’s population was at 17.03m with no internet, but still people consumed Philly’s music. Just his Xmas album is bigger than Uganda’s entire music industry.”

So, why did Kenzo redo the Lutaaya song?

According to him, he didn’t redo it to ride on the last singer’s fame because he is already famous himself. He chose to push it further.



The original Born in Africa song was recorded by Lutaaya in the 1980s while he lived in Stockholm, Sweden.