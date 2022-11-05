Ebola: Museveni rules out total lockdown

By David Lumu

President Yoweri Museveni has said there will not be a total lockdown of Uganda over Ebola.

“Regarding the Ebola situation, first of all, there will be no lockdown.” Therefore, people should go ahead and concentrate on their work without worry,” he tweeted on Friday.

But he was keen to caution people about maintaining vigilance and adhering to the measures that health officials have put in place to control Ebola.

“We should be more vigilant and observe the SOPs (standard operating procedures) put in place to control the Ebola spread,” said Museveni.

In October, the President imposed a lockdown on two districts, Mubende and Kassanda, which had been categorized as epicenters of the deadly disease.

A 7:00am–6:00pm curfew was put in place in the two central Uganda districts.

Museveni also announced restrictions on the movement of public and private vehicles.

Schools in the two districts were to remain open, but with strict operating procedures and reporting to health officials any student or school staff presenting signs and symptoms of Ebola.

All places of worship and entertainment in Mubende and Kassanda were ordered closed, and all burials were to be conducted by health workers, whether someone died from Ebola or not.

Despite the curbs, the infection rate has continued to rise, sparking fears that a nationwide lockdown might be imposed.

By last week, health ministry officials said there were 34 active Ebola cases admitted to hospitals, 2,183 contacts listed for follow-up, and 46 registered deaths.